MEXICO CITY, June 8 Mexico's central bank
maintained its benchmark interest rate at 4.5 percent on Friday.
The following is a translation by Reuters of the central
bank's statement:
Due to the lack of definitive solutions to problems in the
euro zone, negative feedback has increased between deteriorating
economic activity, the banking system and access to the
sovereign debt market by some countries in the region.
This has led to a rise in uncertainty reflected in a massive
reallocation of investments to safe haven assets, causing a big
impact on conditions in international financial markets.
Hence the aggravation of the situation in the euro zone has
raised the downside risks to global economic growth. In the
United States the available information continues to point to
moderate growth. However, slack is expected to persist for
several quarters, particularly in light of recent data pointing
to a weakening labor market. Many emerging economies are still
seeing a slowdown in growth. In tandem with the slowdown in
global economic activity and the recent decrease in
international raw material prices, anticipated levels of
inflation in 2012 and 2013 in most countries are lower than
those seen in 2011. Given all this, monetary policy is expected
to remain accommodative for a prolonged period in the advanced
economies and many emerging economies.
In Mexico, economic activity continues to show a positive
trend. To a large extent this is due to the dynamic performance
of manufacturing exports. Meanwhile, some indicators of domestic
demand are still performing well, although in some cases there
has been a slight slowdown. Although the output gap is still
closing, pressure is not perceptible on market prices of inputs
such as labor and credit, or on the external accounts. Regard ing
the balance of risks to growth for the Mexican economy, the view
is that this has deteriorated, reflecting the intensification of
downside risks to the global economy.
Inflation in Mexico has continued to behave as expected. The
acceleration in headline inflation in May was mainly due to an
increase of the non-core price sub-index, due to a lower than
anticipated decline in fruit and vegetable prices. Within the
core price sub-index an increase in the relative price of goods
in relation to services can still be observed, consistent with
exchange rate adjustments that have taken place.
This adjustment in relative prices is expected to continue
without creating secondary effects on price formation. Still,
underlying annual inflation in the goods sub-index continues to
show a slight decrease, while the underlying sub-index for
services, which best reflects domestic factors affecting
inflation, remains at low levels even if it increased slightly.
Among the factors contributing to this inflation development are
ongoing slack in the economy, a downward trend in unit labor
costs and higher levels of competition in some sectors. In this
context, inflation expectations remain well anchored.
In recent weeks there was a significant depreciation of the
currency induced by portfolio adjustment in international
financial markets that affected most currencies in emerging
economies. This adjustment in the nominal exchange rate, coupled
with favorable inflation developments, have permitted a
depreciation of the real exchange rate, which is mitigating the
costs on the economy of an adverse international environment.
Based on the foregoing, and considering that the value of the
domestic currency is anchored in the Mexican economy's solid
medium term foundations, it is expected that in the second half
of 2012 and in 2013, headline and core inflation adjust in line
with developments foreseen in the latest inflation report. As
far as the balance of risks for inflation is concerned, upwards
risks stemming from the recent adjustment in the exchange rate
cannot be ruled out, although this risk appears to be moderate
in light of evidence that exchange rate p ass through to
inflation appear to be lim ited and the expectation among
economists that this adjustment is reversed in the coming
months. On the other hand, downside risks have increased as a
result of the recent decline in international raw material
prices and the increased likelihood of external and internal
demand weakening. In short, the view is that the balance of
risks to inflation remains unchanged.
From the aforementioned, the board of governors considers
that the current monetary policy stance is conducive to
achieving the permanent goal of 3 percent inflation, for which
reason the target for the one day interbank interest rate was
kept unchanged. Going forward, the board will remain alert to
how all factors determining inflation develop, since their
behavior might make it advisable to make the monetary policy
stance more or less restrictive depending on the scenario that
arises. In either case convergence of inflation to its permanent
objective of 3 percent will be sought at all times.