India tries to fix Iran trade payments as Trump hardens line
* Fears of U.S. sanctions mean banks still largely shun Tehran
MEXICO CITY Feb 5 Mexico became only the second country in Latin America to earn a coveted "A" grade sovereign rating as Moody's upgraded it on Wednesday, citing a raft of econmomic reforms that President Enrique Pena Nieto has pushed through Congress.
Mexico's peso and leading share index both turned positive after the upgrade, which should help lower the country's borrowing costs.
Moody's upgraded Mexico's sovereign rating outlook to A3 from Baa1 with a stable outlook. Until now, Chile was the only country in Latin American country with an A rating.
* Fears of U.S. sanctions mean banks still largely shun Tehran
LONDON, March 22 The difference between U.S. and German government borrowing costs was the lowest it has been in four months on Wednesday as investors started to have doubts over promises of a fiscal boost for the world's largest economy.
TOKYO, March 22 Japanese government bonds rose on Wednesday, taking their cue from rising U.S. Treasuries and bolstered by strong demand at an auction of 40-year bonds.