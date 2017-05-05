(Repeating for additional clients with no changes to text.)
By Jessica Resnick-Ault and David Alire Garcia
NEW YORK/MEXICO CITY May 5 Sweeping energy
reforms have turned Mexico into one of the world's most
attractive offshore prospects, but one segment is getting no
love from U.S. investors: the nation's aging refineries.
Efforts by Mexico's state-owned oil company Pemex to attract
about $5 billion in capital to help modernize its two largest
refineries so far have proved futile, according to two people
familiar with the process who declined to be named because they
were not authorized to speak publicly.
The company is seeking a joint venture partner for its
Salina Cruz refinery on the West Coast. It's also looking for an
investor to complete construction of a coking unit to process
heavy crude at its Tula refinery just north of Mexico's capital.
Among those to rebuff overtures from Pemex over the past
year are U.S. refining giants Valero Energy Corp and
Tesoro Corp, the people said.
Valero and Tesoro declined to comment. Those and other
companies were deterred by operational, political and market
concerns, the people said.
Pemex officials said they "categorically reject" the notion
that they are struggling to find investors.
"There has been interest," a company spokesman said
Thursday. "We've had talks with many companies whose names we
can't reveal."
Pemex has said publicly it's seeking investment from Korean,
Japanese and Chinese firms. The company hired Bank of America
last year to seek potential partners.
The refining sector has contributed buckets of red ink to
Pemex's bottom line. Its six domestic refineries have
accumulated annual operating losses of about $5 billion in
recent years. Government-set fuel prices, a spate of accidents
and other non-scheduled stoppages have cut deeply into margins.
For years, Pemex prioritized investment in profitable
drilling projects, neglecting other areas. As a result,
refineries built decades ago to process light, sweet crude from
Mexico's shallower waters can't efficiently process heavy oil
from fields currently in production.
The upshot: Today Mexico imports more than 60 percent of its
refined gasoline and diesel from the United States, while its
own refineries operate at about half capacity.
The mismatch would seem a prime business opportunity.
Instead Pemex’s refineries have become a virtual third rail for
investors.
Some potential partners are leery of the sums needed to
bring the aging facilities up to standard, people familiar with
the situation said. Then there's the bloated refinery workforce
whose jobs are protected by a strong union. On average, Pemex
uses about 3,000 full-time workers to operate each refinery.
That's triple the number found at U.S. facilities with similar
sized operations, according to figures from Pemex and U.S.
refiners.
"The refineries aren't competitive. Their product slate
doesn't meet the demand of the country," said Dave Hackett, an
energy consultant at Stillwater Associates in California.
Pemex's refineries could be the biggest challenge yet for
Jose Antonio Gonzalez Anaya, who was brought in as chief
executive last year to lure investment to Mexico's most
important company. The oil giant has struggled in recent years
with slumping production, falling oil prices and rising debt.
Gonzalez Anaya, a polished, American-educated technocrat,
has scored some early wins. He oversaw cost cuts of more $5
billion last year and has hustled to attract exploration and
production partnerships; the first one covering a deep water
Gulf block was inked in February between Pemex, U.S. oil major
Chevron and Japan's Inpex.
On Wednesday, Pemex reported its first quarterly profit in
five years, gaining some $4.7 billion during the January-March
period.
Overall, the outlook is bullish for Mexico's oil industry.
Reforms to Mexico's constitution four years ago ended Pemex's
nearly 80-year monopoly and allowed the government-controlled
company to form its first-ever equity partnerships. The changes
also permitted private oil companies to operate fields on their
own. Major oil companies including Exxon Mobil Corp,
Total SA and Statoil have snagged offshore
leases at auction.
Overhauling Mexico's refining sector, however, has proven
daunting. Unlike offshore production, where new rigs can be
brought in and operators can largely call their own shots, the
refineries come with baggage. Potential investors must contend
with the existing infrastructure, much of it dating back to the
1970s. Then there are entrenched relationships with local
government officials and union leaders.
Lowering a massive coking drum into place during an event at
the Tula facility last month, Pemex chief Gonzalez Anaya was
accompanied, not by foreign investors, but by Carlos Romero
Deschamps, head of the powerful oil workers union and a senator
with the ruling Institutional Revolutionary Party, or PRI, of
President Enrique Pena Nieto.
If refinery investors "are forced to follow exactly how
Pemex has worked in the past, obviously no one will enter," said
Carlos Petersen, an analyst covering Latin America for Eurasia
Group.
Mexico's political climate is another concern. By law, Pena
Nieto, who led the oil reform, is limited to a single six-year
term that ends next year. The government's decision to open its
oil industry to outside producers and sell off some Pemex assets
was vehemently opposed by many Mexicans and left-leaning
politicians. Among them is Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, a
populist who's the current front-runner for the 2018
presidential race.
In the meantime, Pemex is moving forward - alone - to
finance some of its refining needs. Badly in need of more
capacity to process heavy crude, Pemex broke ground in 2013 on
the coker project at its Tula refinery.
The company will fund half the $2.2-billion cost for the
first phase while it seeks partners to help complete the
facility, Pemex's top downstream executive Carlos Murrieta told
analysts on a conference call earlier this week. He put the
final price tag at $4.5 billion and projected the plant would be
ready in 2022.
Houston oil analyst Jake Fuller is dubious that other new
Pemex refinery projects will follow anytime soon.
"It would be a monumental shift," said Fuller, downstream
expert at IHS.
(Reporting By Jessica Resnick-Ault in New York and David Alire
Garcia in Mexico; additional reporting from David French in New
York. Editing by David Gaffen and Marla Dickerson.)