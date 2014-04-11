MEXICO CITY, April 11 Mexico's state-owned oil
company, Pemex, said on Friday its Salamanca refinery
was operating normally after it was gradually restarted
following a power outage late last month.
The refinery was forced to shut down on March 30, and the
following day engineers began a five-day restart of operations
at the installation, a Pemex spokesperson said. Pemex did not
specify the impact on refining output.
The Antonio M. Amor refinery in Salamanca, in the central
state of Guanajuato, has a capacity to process 245,000 barrels
per day (bpd).
"It's now (operating) at 100 percent," said the
spokesperson.
Pemex had previously said that the refinery was operating
normally the day after the electrical outage.
The Mexican oil giant has six refineries in Mexico, with
capacity for up to 1.6 million bpd.
