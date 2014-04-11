(Adds details on refinery processing plants, output level)

MEXICO CITY, April 11 Mexico's state-owned oil company, Pemex, said on Friday its Salamanca refinery was operating normally after it was gradually restarted following a power outage late last month.

The refinery was forced to shut down on March 30, and that same night engineers began a seven-day restart of operations at the installation, Pemex told Reuters in a statement.

On April 1, after engineers brought two boilers and an electric turbogenerator back online, 26 percent of the refinery's processing plants had been restarted. The following day 37 processing plants were functioning, the company said.

Pemex added that by April 6 all of the 46 processing plants at the Antonio M. Amor refinery in Salamanca were operating normally. By the next day, the refinery was processing 195,000 barrels per day (bpd), or nearly 80 percent of its capacity.

The refinery in the central state of Guanajuato has a capacity to process 245,000 bpd.

"It's now (operating) at 100 percent," a Pemex spokesperson said.

The Mexican oil giant has six refineries in Mexico, with capacity for processing up to 1.6 million bpd.