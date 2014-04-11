(Adds details on refinery processing plants, output level)
MEXICO CITY, April 11 Mexico's state-owned oil
company, Pemex, said on Friday its Salamanca refinery
was operating normally after it was gradually restarted
following a power outage late last month.
The refinery was forced to shut down on March 30, and that
same night engineers began a seven-day restart of operations at
the installation, Pemex told Reuters in a statement.
On April 1, after engineers brought two boilers and an
electric turbogenerator back online, 26 percent of the
refinery's processing plants had been restarted. The following
day 37 processing plants were functioning, the company said.
Pemex added that by April 6 all of the 46 processing plants
at the Antonio M. Amor refinery in Salamanca were operating
normally. By the next day, the refinery was processing 195,000
barrels per day (bpd), or nearly 80 percent of its capacity.
The refinery in the central state of Guanajuato has a
capacity to process 245,000 bpd.
"It's now (operating) at 100 percent," a Pemex spokesperson
said.
The Mexican oil giant has six refineries in Mexico, with
capacity for processing up to 1.6 million bpd.
(Reporting by Ana Isabel Martinez; Writing by David Alire
Garcia; Editing by Bernard Orr and Richard Chang)