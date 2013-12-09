INSIGHT-U.S. military marches forward on green energy, despite Trump
WASHINGTON, March 1 President Donald Trump and his top advisors have often scoffed at government support of green energy. His chief strategist called it “madness.”
MEXICO CITY Dec 9 Three Mexican Senate committees on Monday gave general approval to an energy bill that would open up the world's 10th-biggest oil producer to private investment and mark the industry's most dramatic overhaul in 75 years.
The hotly-debated bill, which would allow private firms to partner with ailing state oil giant Pemex through licenses and profit and production sharing contracts, will now need final approval from the committees, which are set to start exhaustively debating the details later on Monday.
The reform, which would keep ownership of crude in state hands, is a cornerstone of an economic reform drive that President Enrique Pena Nieto hopes will boost long-lagging growth in Latin America's No.2 economy.
WASHINGTON, March 1 President Donald Trump and his top advisors have often scoffed at government support of green energy. His chief strategist called it “madness.”
HONG KONG, March 1 Asian factories extended a global manufacturing revival as activity picked up steam in February, though the outlook for many of the region's export-reliant economies remained uncertain in the wake of U.S. President Donald Trump's protectionist stance.
HONG KONG, March 1 Asian factories extended a global manufacturing revival as activity picked up steam in February, though the outlook for many of the region's export-reliant economies remained uncertain in the wake of U.S. President Donald Trump's protectionist stance.