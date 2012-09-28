MEXICO CITY, Sept 28 Mexico's lower house of
Congress on Friday gave provisional approval to a bill that
would mark the biggest shake-up of the country's labor market in
four decades.
In a show of cooperation between the outgoing and incoming
administrations, the Institutional Revolutionary Party (PRI) of
president-elect Enrique Pena Nieto backed the bill, which the
PRI had gutted of measures aimed at curbing the power of unions.
The draft law to soften antiquated labor rules was put
forward by outgoing President Felipe Calderon, whose
conservative National Action Party (PAN) wanted to weaken unions
that have long formed a keystone of support for the PRI.
Critics say abuses by corrupt unions affiliated to the PRI
have been detrimental to democracy and economic development.
The lower house must still debate some points on the bill
but this is expected to be a formality. It then passes to the
Senate which will have 30 days to approve or reject it.
The bill approved will make it easier for employers to hire
and fire workers, streamline the settlement of time-consuming
labor lawsuits and formally regulate outsourcing.
Before it reached a vote, a PRI-dominated congressional
working group stripped out measures mandating that the election
of union leadership be free, direct and secret, and that union
members receive information on how their funds are spent.
The bill also excluded provisions that would have made
unions submit to public audits, and set time limits on strikes.