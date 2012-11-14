MEXICO CITY Nov 13 Mexico's Senate on Tuesday
approved a wide-reaching but watered down labor reform bill in
the biggest shake-up of the country's job market in more than
four decades.
The bill's approval comes after a protracted tussle between
outgoing President Felipe Calderon's National Action Party and
pro-union hardliners within the Institutional Revolutionary
Party (PRI) of president-elect Enrique Pena Nieto. The PRI has
traditionally relied on union support.
The bill contains a raft of measures, including changes that
would make it easier for firms to hire and fire workers and
shorten labor disputes. However, parts of the bill that sought
to make unions more transparent were cut back.