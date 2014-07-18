MEXICO CITY, July 18 Mexico's Senate early on Friday gave general approval to a key bill to regulate the opening of the oil and gas industries to private investment, the centerpiece of President Enrique Pena Nieto's economic reform agenda.

The Senate voted 90-28 to approve the general outline of the hydrocarbons law, which details the rules for private contracts and fines, but lawmakers reserved dozens of articles for further debate before a final vote.

The bill fleshes out a historic overhaul of the state-run energy sector approved late last year and it will pass to the lower house from the senate. (Reporting by Michael O'Boyle; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)