MEXICO CITY Dec 3 Mexico's Senate on Tuesday
overwhelmingly approved an electoral reform demanded by the
opposition, helping pave the way for Congress to focus on an
energy bill at the center of President Enrique Pena Nieto's
economic agenda.
Senators voted 106-15 with one abstention to approve the
bill in general, but dozens of points were reserved for further
debate that was expected to stretch into the night.
The bill will then go to the lower house, which is expected
to give it final approval in the next few days.
Opposition conservatives have made their support for backing
the energy overhaul conditional on passage of the electoral
reform, which would allow lawmakers to serve consecutive terms
in office.
(Reporting by Michael O'Boyle; Editing by Paul Simao)