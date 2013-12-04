MEXICO CITY Dec 3 Mexico's Senate on Tuesday
overwhelmingly approved an electoral reform demanded by the
opposition, helping pave the way for Congress to focus on an
energy bill at the center of President Enrique Pena Nieto's
economic agenda.
Senators voted 106-15 with one abstention to approve the
bill in general, but dozens of points were reserved for further
debate that was expected to stretch into the night.
The bill, which would allow lawmakers to serve consecutive
terms in office and curb the power of the presidency, will then
go to the lower house, which is expected to give it final
approval in the next few days.
Opposition conservatives demanded passage of the electoral
legislation before they would provide their support for an
energy bill that would open the state-controlled oil sector to
private investment.
Mexico's peso rallied on Tuesday after the leader of
Pena Nieto's Institutional Revolutionary Party (PRI) in the
Senate said that lawmakers could turn to the energy bill as soon
as the political reform was approved.
Further boosting the peso, prominent Mexican leftist Andres
Manuel Lopez Obrador was hospitalized with heart trouble,
reducing the likelihood that he will be able to lead street
protests against the energy plans.
DEEPER ENERGY REFORM?
The leftist Party of the Democratic Revolution (PRD), which
is opposed to opening the oil sector to private investors,
withdrew from a cross-party pact last week, raising hopes that
PRI lawmakers and conservatives will pass a far-reaching energy
reform.
To reverse almost a decade of declining crude output, Pena
Nieto proposed to open up the state-controlled oil sector to
allow private investors to team up with oil monopoly Pemex
and share in profits of exploration and production.
That bill forms part of a package of reforms encompassing
efforts to open up the telecommunications sector, improve bank
lending and strengthen the tax collection, which the government
hopes will help boost growth in Latin America's No. 2 economy.
The conservative National Action Party (PAN), the PRI's
natural ally on the energy revamp, is pushing for more lucrative
contracts to be offered, such as concessions, and lawmakers say
they are exploring options for a deeper reform.
Long the dominant force in Mexican politics, the PRI lacks a
majority in Congress and needs PAN support to pass the energy
bill, which is expected to happen later this month.
The PAN has made its support for the energy overhaul
conditional on the electoral reform passing first. The electoral
reform sets out rules for coalition governments and aims to
strengthen Congress at the expense of the president.
In 2000, the PAN succeeded in ousting the PRI from power
after 71 years of uninterrupted rule.
When Pena Nieto recaptured the presidency last year,
opposition parties resolved to use their leverage in Congress to
weaken the PRI's grip on the Mexican political system.
The bill would also empower electoral authorities to annul
elections if the winner exceeded campaign spending limits. Pena
Nieto was accused by Lopez Obrador and the PAN of grossly
overspending in his campaign.
Senators, whose terms last six years, and lower house
deputies, who serve three, will be allowed to sit in each
respective chamber of Congress for up to 12 years.
At present, Mexican federal and state lawmakers cannot be
directly re-elected to the same office. The reform foresees no
change for the president, who can only serve one six-year term.