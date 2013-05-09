MEXICO CITY May 8 Mexico's government on Wednesday presented a financial sector reform to jumpstart lending and make it easier for banks to collect on bad loans in a bid to boost credit in Latin America's No. 2 economy.

The proposal, which touches on competition to Basel capital standards, is part of a raft of measures designed to ramp up growth in Latin America's second biggest economy.

Following are some key features of the reform proposal:

SANCTIONS AND SHAME

It specifies that banks will be evaluated periodically on their lending rates and could face sanctions, such as parameters on securities trading for their own accounts, if lending levels are deemed too low.

A provision in the measure would also require the banking regulator to "name and shame" those that have broken financial rules, by posting their names and violations on the regulator's website.

Regulators currently cannot disclose sanctions until appeals are exhausted, meaning it can take years to find out about a firm's improprieties.

Mexican authorities could also force asset sales and suspend bonuses at struggling banks in a bid to boost financial stability.

BOOSTING CREDIT TO SMALL BUSINESS

Mexico's six development banks would be encouraged to buoy credit supply to small companies via measures aimed at giving them more autonomy and by reducing lending restrictions. For example, Banobras, which is dedicated to financing infrastructure projects, would no longer have to ask the finance ministry for approval before providing a loan guarantee.

STREAMLINING LEGAL PROCEEDINGS

To create more legal certainty, the reforms would make it easier for banks to take possession of a loan guarantor's assets in case of default and also streamline the bankruptcy process in Mexico. For example, the reform would limit the maximum time-table for certain hearings and take some discretion away from judges.

FOREIGN INVESTMENT

The proposal includes a plan to pare back regulations limiting foreign investment in Mexican financial institutions, such as allowing foreign ownership to exceed 49 percent of certain types of firms without requiring government consent.

COMPETITION

The reform would require Mexico's competition regulator to conduct a study 120 days after the reform is approved, evaluating competitiveness issues in the sector and possibly making recommendations for improvement.

CONSUMER PROTECTIONS

Strengthens the country's financial consumer protection agency's powers to regulate bank product literature and billing, and establishes new arbitration proceedings for disputes between firms and customers.

The bill sanctions any financial institution that ties operations or services to the purchase of another financial product. (Reporting by Alexandra Alper; Editing by Simon Gardner)