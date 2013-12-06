MEXICO CITY Dec 5 Mexico's opposition conservatives are not married to the idea of full blown concessions to lure private investors, and are eyeing licenses to clinch a deal with the ruling party to push through a landmark energy overhaul, a top lawmaker said on Thursday.

Senators from Mexico's conservative National Action Party (PAN) and ruling Institutional Revolutionary Party (PRI) are hammering out the wording of the energy revamp, which President Enrique Pena Nieto hopes will boost growth in Latin America's No.2 economy. Lawmakers are set to unveil the reform on Friday.

While Pena Nieto has proposed profit-sharing contracts, the PAN has long been pushing for more lucrative concessions. But PAN Senator Jose Rosas Aispuro, who is Senate vicepresident, said the word concession could stoke fears of privatization.

"We are not wed to the word (concession)," Aispuro told Reuters in a telephone interview. "We talked earlier about the possibility of concessions, but they can be partnership contracts or licenses, that's what we're negotiating." (Reporting by Simon Gardner)