MEXICO CITY Dec 5 Mexico's opposition conservatives are weighing compromising on demands for lucrative concessions to lure private investment in the country's oil industry to clinch a deal with the ruling party on a landmark energy overhaul, a top lawmaker said on Thursday.

Senators from Mexico's conservative National Action Party (PAN) and ruling Institutional Revolutionary Party (PRI) are hammering out the wording of the energy revamp, which President Enrique Pena Nieto hopes will boost growth in Latin America's No. 2 economy. They are set to unveil the reform on Friday.

While Pena Nieto has proposed profit-sharing contracts, the PAN has long been pushing for more lucrative concessions. But PAN Senator Jose Rosas Aispuro, Senate vice president, said the word "concession" could stoke fears of privatization.

Mexico's energy sector is dominated by state oil monopoly Pemex and desperately needs private investors to help exploit the country's oil reserves. Mexico's crude output has fallen by a quarter since peaking at 3.4 million barrels per day in 2004.

"We are not wed to the word (concession)," Aispuro told Reuters in a telephone interview. "We talked earlier about the possibility of concessions, but they can be partnership contracts or licenses. That's what we're negotiating."

"We feel the word concession is a more aggressive term and society could think it means something closer to privatization, which is not at all the idea," he added. "Licenses are a kind of permit the state gives out, and the state retains the power to cancel that kind of contract at any time."

Opening up the state-run energy sector is a cornerstone of Pena Nieto's wider economic reform agenda, which spans telecoms to bank lending and education to taxes. (Reporting by Simon Gardner; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)