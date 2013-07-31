MEXICO CITY, July 31 Mexico's government is
likely to present a far-reaching energy reform bill to Congress
next week, a senior ruling party lawmaker said on Wednesday, a
key plank of President Enrique Pena Nieto's bid to boost
economic growth.
"Everything indicates that the (energy reform) initiative
of President Pena Nieto will arrive next week," Senator Emilio
Gamboa, leader of the Institutional Revolutionary Party's (PRI)
bloc in the upper body of Congress.
The bill is expected to call for the biggest opening up of
the state-run oil sector to private interests in decades and
include constitutional changes to give oil companies incentives
to invest and help boost the country's sliding energy output.
(Reporting by Michael O'Boyle and David Alire Garcia; Editing
by Eric Beech)