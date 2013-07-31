MEXICO CITY, July 31 Lawmakers from Mexico's
conservative National Action Party (PAN) on Wednesday proposed
opening up the state-run oil sector to private interests for the
first time since the industry was nationalized in 1938, calling
for changes to the constitution to give oil companies incentives
to boost the country's sliding energy output.
Mexico's sole oil and gas operator is state-run monopoly
Pemex.
The PAN's market-friendly bill marks the opening bid in what
is expected to be a heated debate over the future of Mexico's
ample oil and gas reserves. Mexico is the world's 10th-biggest
crude oil producer, according to data from the Organization of
the Petroleum Exporting Countries.
The conservative party's proposed legislation is broadly in
line with the thinking of President Enrique Pena Nieto's ruling
Institutional Revolutionary Party, or PRI, which has yet to
detail its own proposal to overhaul the sector.
The leftist Party of the Democratic Revolution (PRD) has
made clear it will not back constitutional changes, which it
argues are tantamount to privatization.
Mexico's government is set to present its proposal, which is
expected to be similar to PAN's bill, later in August, and needs
the PAN's backing to push through a reform.
That would bypass a political pact forged by the three
parties, which forged consensus on a batch of economic reforms,
and could complicate future reform efforts.
The PAN's proposal would end a prohibition on oil and gas
concessions and risk-sharing contracts enshrined in Article 27
of the constitution.
The text of the PAN's proposed constitutional amendment says
the state "should guarantee the maximum benefit of oil profits
for the nation from the work of the operators who conduct
exploration and production activities."
The PAN's bill was filed with the Senate, which will
formally kick off the energy reform debate on Sept. 1 when the
new congressional session begins.