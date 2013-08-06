By David Alire Garcia and Adriana Barrera
MEXICO CITY Aug 6 Mexican President Enrique
Pena Nieto said on Tuesday that his government will present its
energy reform proposal this week, an overhaul aimed at luring
more private capital to the oil, gas and electricity sectors to
boost flagging output.
The energy reform will be presented to the Congress and is a
key plank of a wider economic overhaul designed to boost growth
in Latin America's No. 2 economy to 6 percent a year, create
jobs and lower energy costs.
The government's energy reform bill, expected on Wednesday,
is expected to open electricity generation to more private
participation, while keeping both transmission and distribution
under state control.
Lawmakers familiar with last-minute negotiations over the
government's proposal say it will seek to amend the constitution
to allow more private investment in the energy sector by
eliminating the exclusivity currently granted to the public
sector in the oil, gas and electricity sectors.
However, lawmakers were still discussing the finer details
of how to design contracts and compensation for private oil
companies.
Emilio Gamboa, a top lawmaker from Pena Nieto's centrist
Institutional Revolutionary Party, or PRI, said last week the
reform would be presented this Wednesday. But several party
officials have since said it may come a day or two later.
One top lawmaker said Pena Nieto will seek to amend three
articles of the constitution that together mandate state control
over the energy sector. But others said it was unclear if the
politically sensitive Article 27 - which explicitly prohibits
concessions and has also been interpreted to ban risk-sharing
contracts - would be changed.
"We are going to end up much closer to contracts than
concessions," a senior lawmaker said, requesting anonymity due
to the sensitivity of the negotiations.
HAGGLING OVER CONTRACTS
Lawmakers say a new contracting arrangement aimed at
attracting private investment could include cash payments, a
percentage of the oil produced or a stake in an oil field's
underground reserves. But many oil companies would likely favor
more generous concessions.
Leftist parties have railed against the idea of such
concessions or contracts, calling them tantamount to
privatization.
Mexico is the world's 10th-biggest producer of crude oil,
according to OPEC data, yet output has fallen by a quarter since
hitting peak production of 3.4 million barrels per day in 2004.
The country also is a top oil exporter to the United States
but has to import nearly half of its gasoline due to a lack of
domestic refining capacity.
The conservative National Action Party (PAN) last week
presented its own proposal to reform Articles 25, 27 and 28 of
the constitution, allow concessions and strengthen the country's
energy regulatory bodies by making them autonomous.
Pena Nieto will need PAN backing to secure the required
two-thirds majority in Congress to pass the bill.
The leftist Party of the Democratic Revolution (PRD) has
made clear it will not support constitutional changes, and is
set to issue its own, much narrower, energy reform proposal this
week.
Leftist opponents outside the PRD have vowed massive street
protests against any proposed constitutional changes.