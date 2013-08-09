MEXICO CITY Aug 9 Mexico will propose energy
reform that includes controversial changes to the constitution
aimed at drawing private know-how to tap the country's massive
deep water oil and shale gas reserves, a senior ruling party
lawmaker said late Thursday.
The bill, expected to be presented by President Enrique Pena
Nieto next week, will open the way for private sector investment
to boost output at ailing state oil and gas monopoly Pemex
, which has seen production slump for nearly a decade.
Marco Antonio Bernal, who heads the energy commission in the
lower chamber of Congress and belongs to Pena Nieto's ruling
Institutional Revolutionary Party, said the proposal will
include changes to two articles of the country's constitution.
He said so-called secondary laws to be considered after the
constitutional reform's passage will flesh out a more generous
contracting scheme that favours deep water and shale
developments, where Pemex has very little experience.
"We don't need private participation, nor participation of
other companies on land and in shallow waters. Pemex has the
technology, the capacity to do it alone," said Bernal.
"Where we don't have the capacity is in deep water and shale
gas exploitation."
Pemex believes there are up to 29 billion barrels of crude
oil equivalent in its territorial waters in the Gulf of Mexico,
more than half the country's potential oil resources.
But the company lacks technology, experience and results
tapping deep water wells, even as on the U.S. side of the Gulf
production has been growing for decades.
Mexico also has the world's fourth-largest shale gas
reserves, an estimated 681 trillion cubic feet of recoverable
gas resources in deposits that may contain rich pockets of both
natural gas and oil, according to U.S. Energy Information
Administration data.
THREE VERSIONS
Efforts to open up Pemex to more private investment have
faced an uphill battle in Mexico, where the country's oil
monopoly is deeply integrated into the national psyche.
Bernal said Pena Nieto's bill will amend articles 27 and 28
of the constitution to allow greater private sector
participation, but would not detail the new proposed language.
Article 28 defines oil and gas as a strategic sector where
the public sector exercises exclusive control. Article 27
currently bans the government from granting private sector
concessions for oil or gas, making their exploitation the sole
preserve of the Mexican state.
Bernal would not say exactly how secondary laws would deal
with payment to private companies to develop Mexico's deep water
and shale riches, but he did identify three possibilities.
"You have a production sharing contract, or you have a
profit-sharing contract, or you have a contract where what you
produce is mine but I pay you what you've invested," he said.
"Which will it be? I think we have to be open to each of the
three versions."
