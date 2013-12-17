MEXICO CITY Dec 16 President Enrique Pena Nieto
said on Monday he would soon enact a sweeping overhaul of
Mexico's ailing energy sector which is aimed at boosting growth
in Latin America's No. 2 economy.
The reform, which changes the constitution to allow private
companies to operate independently or partner with state oil
giant Pemex via new types of contracts, won approval
from a majority of Mexican states on Sunday, after a tense
debate in Congress.
"It will be necessary to wait for a declaration from
Congress's permanent committee, which will surely happen in the
coming days, and once that happens, I will immediately enact the
reform," Pena Nieto said while on a state visit to Turkey.
The energy overhaul is part of a raft of reforms pushed
through Congress this year by Pena Nieto, including bids to
boost competition in the telecoms sector and jumpstart lending.
While key reforms have been approved, some, including a
political reform demanded by opposition parties to level the
playing field in local elections, still lack implementing laws
that hash out the fine print of the reform.
David Penchyna, a Senator for the ruling Institutional
Revolutionary Party and head of the powerful energy committee,
said on Monday Congress could push through implementing laws as
soon as March.
"Being optimistic, I would say that from February to March
Congress will finish pending matters such as in
telecommunications and definitely finish the political and
energy work in which we have advanced significantly," Penchyna
told a local radio station.