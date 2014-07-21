MEXICO CITY, July 21 Mexico's Senate passed two
bills late on Sunday that set out modified structures for the
country's two state-owned energy companies, part of a sweeping
reform that overhauls the oil, gas and electricity sectors.
The new laws that define the administration and new
transparency measures for state-run oil company Pemex and
national electricity utility CFE passed on a vote of 89 to 27.
The legislation gives Pemex more budgetary autonomy and a
new tax structure, while gradually requiring both Pemex and CFE
to operate as competitive firms.
The bills were passed by a coalition of the ruling
Institutional Revolutionary Party (PRI) and the center-right
National Action Party (PAN), and opposed by a collection of
center-left parties.
Included in a package of nearly 30 so-called secondary laws
that implement changes to Mexico's constitution approved late
last year, the legislation still awaits debate and vote in the
lower house.
The reform package ends the exploration and production
monopoly held for decades by Pemex, as well as the
monopoly held by CFE.
Final congressional approval of the secondary laws is
expected by the end of July or early August.
(Reporting by David Alire Garcia; Editing by Simon Gardner and
Meredith Mazzilli)