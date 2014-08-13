MEXICO CITY Aug 13 Mexico's energy ministry on
Wednesday assigned 83 percent of the country's 2P reserves to
state oil giant Pemex under a historic energy overhaul that
break's the state's energy monopoly, and which seeks to lure
billions of dollars in investment.
The ministry also said it had assigned 21 percent of
Mexico's prospective resources to Pemex, versus the 31 percent
the company had asked for.
The so-called 'Round Zero' decision helps flesh out the
onshore and offshore acreage that will be made available to bid
on by foreign and private oil majors next year.
(Reporting by David Alire Garcia, Tomas Sarmiento and Adriana
Barrera)