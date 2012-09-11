MEXICO CITY, Sept 11 The head of the
Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development on
Tuesday urged Mexico's President-elect Enrique Pena Nieto to
support a proposed labor reform put before Congress by outgoing
President Felipe Calderon.
Calderon's draft bill to soften antiquated labor regulations
and make trade unions more transparent faces opposition from
Pena Nieto's centrist Institutional Revolutionary Party (PRI),
which ruled Mexico continuously between 1929 and 2000.
The bill, which intends to make the labor market more
competitive, foresees making work contracts in Mexico more
flexible, enshrining trial periods in law and forcing unions to
disclose details of their assets and submit to external audits.
Unions have staunchly defended their rights and have helped
sink efforts at labor reform in the past. By the same token,
Calderon's National Action Party (PAN) has set great store by
opening the unions up to more scrutiny.
Support from organized labor was a keystone of the PRI's
base and despite corruption scandals, unions have powerful
representatives inside Congress, among them the leader of the
oil workers' union, who has just entered the Senate for the PRI.
However, OECD Secretary General Jose Angela Gurria said
Mexico needed to get behind Calderon's proposal, which the lower
house must either back or reject by the start of October.
"The initiative on labor reform recently presented by the
president is good news, we'd like to think it will have the
support of the president-elect and lawmakers from all parties,"
Gurria said at an event with Pena Nieto in Mexico City.
Gurria was the last finance minister under the PRI before
the party's defeat to the conservative National Action Party
(PAN) in the presidential elections of 2000.
In the July 1 election, the PRI fell short of a majority in
Congress and is likely to need support from the PAN to further
its economic agenda under Pena Nieto, making the labor bill an
important test of how the two parties work together.
Labor reform was one of Pena Nieto's pledges in the election
campaign along with promises to open up state-owned oil giant
Pemex to more foreign investment and widen the tax base to
improve public finances. Pena Nieto takes office in December.
The PRI and the PAN were close to agreeing a labor bill last
year until the PRI blocked it to shore up support on the left.
PRI officials acknowledge it would send a negative signal if the
party thwarts Calderon's initiative this time around.
If the lower house supports the draft bill, it would pass to
the Senate, which would have a month to review it.