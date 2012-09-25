* Measures seen as test of cooperation between parties
By Miguel Gutierrez
MEXICO CITY, Sept 25 A Mexican congressional
working group has gutted a planned reform of several measures
intended to make trade unions more transparent before a vote on
the bill later this week.
Put forward by outgoing President Felipe Calderon at the
start of the month, the draft labor law aims to make it easier
for companies to hire and fire employees and combat abuses by
the country's trade unions.
Viewed as a litmus test of cooperation between Calderon's
conservatives and the centrist Institutional Revolutionary Party
(PRI) of incoming president Enrique Pena Nieto, the bill must be
voted on by the lower house of Congress this month.
No major labor reform has passed Congress for four decades
to the frustration of business leaders in Latin America's second
biggest economy, who say the rules must be updated to allow
Mexican companies to compete.
Calderon's original proposal had sought to impose external
audits on the unions, force them to divulge details of their
balance sheets to members, and give workers a legal right to
seek suspension of the fees they must pay to unions.
The revised bill, seen by Reuters, replaces these terms with
a general pledge to impose "rules on accountability" that will
"consider" the right of workers to receive information on how
funds are spent and procedures to resolve disputes.
The changes did not stop hundreds of people from protesting
against the bill outside Congress on Tuesday.
The PRI insisted it had the country's interests at heart.
"The PRI is only protecting workers' rights," said Manlio
Fabio Beltrones, head of the PRI bloc in the lower house. "I am
convinced that combining respect for rights with labor
flexibility and modernization is what this country needs."
The new document, which could still be revised again, also
strips out a clause that insisted the election of union
leadership would have to be free, direct and secret.
It retains measures from Calderon's bill that will make work
contracts more flexible, such as by providing for trial periods
for new employees. And it stipulates that productivity, not
seniority, should take precedence when new jobs are awarded.
The measures also seek to streamline the settlement of labor
lawsuits which can be costly and time consuming.
The changes to Calderon's original bill reflect the PRI's
desire to defend the power of unions, which have been a keystone
of support for the party that long dominated Mexico.
However, critics say too many unions are corrupt, squander
funds and must be opened up to greater scrutiny.
Lawmakers from the PRI and Calderon's National Action Party
(PAN) have said a labor bill is likely to be approved. If it
passes the lower house, which could come as soon as Thursday, it
must still go through the Senate.
The PRI ruled Mexico for 71 consecutive years between 1929
and 2000 before its defeat by the PAN under Vicente Fox,
Calderon's predecessor as president.
