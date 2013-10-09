MEXICO CITY Oct 9 Mexico's government is willing to adjust parts of a proposed tax overhaul that aims to boost the country's poor tax take by revising unpopular levies on schooling and mortgages, the head of the ruling Institutional Revolutionary Party (PRI) said on Wednesday.

President Enrique Pena Nieto aims to raise Mexico's anemic tax take by around $35 billion by 2018 as part of a wider economic reform agenda that aims to boost economic growth.