MEXICO CITY Oct 16 Lawmakers in Mexico's Lower
House will propose changes on Wednesday to a tax overhaul plan
that President Enrique Pena Nieto hopes will boost the country's
low tax receipts, and urge higher rates for top earners than
previously planned, officials said.
Pena Nieto last month proposed a series of measures to raise
Mexico's anemic tax revenues by about $35 billion by 2018, but
he is now grappling with stiff political opposition and lobbying
from business groups.
He floated the idea of raising income taxes for wealthier
Mexicans and slapping a levy on stock market gains, a universal
pension and unemployment insurance, along with emergency
spending that would force a budget deficit this year and next.
The fiscal reform proposal is a key plank of a wider reform
agenda that Pena Nieto hopes will boost growth in Latin
America's No.2 economy, and also includes measures to tax soft
drinks and impose a carbon charge on polluters.
For their part, lawmakers will propose higher top rates of
income tax for the wealthy on a sliding scale beyond the 32
percent top rate that Pena Nieto had put forward, lawmakers and
officials told Reuters on condition of anonymity.
Ruling Institutional Revolutionary Party (PRI) officials
have previously said the government was willing to pull back
proposed unpopular levies on private schooling and mortgages.
The Lower House must approve the bill by Sunday. It must
then pass through the Senate.
Pena Nieto attached the reform to the 2014 budget, which
must be approved by mid-November, and the PRI needs to cut a
deal to pass the bill because it does not have a majority in
Congress.
Many economists and investors were disappointed that Pena
Nieto did not seek a more comprehensive tax overhaul, and they
warned that rising social security and pension costs would
require further tax reform in the coming years.
He steered away from imposing a controversial sales tax on
food and medicine as Mexico's economy slows and as he saves
capital to push through a key overhaul of the energy sector.
"The government defiantly faces challenges in the medium
term," said Marco Oviedo, an economist at Barclay's Capital in
Mexico City.
"The topic of public finances will remain pending, and they
will have to address it later in Pena Nieto's term, or in the
next administration."
If the efforts to push the fiscal reform plan through
founder, it will curb the government's spending plans and could
complicate other legislation, including a bill to open the
country's state-run oil industry to private investment.