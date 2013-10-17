MEXICO CITY Oct 17 Mexico's government sees a
revenue shortfall of 55.7 billion pesos ($4.36 billion) due to
lawmakers' proposed changes to its plan to boost tax receipts,
Finance Minister Luis Videgaray said on Thursday.
Lower House lawmakers on Wednesday proposed raising the
planned top rate on a sliding scale to 35 percent for those who
earn more than 3 million pesos ($233,100) a year, above the 32
percent that Pena Nieto had put forward.
The lawmakers also said they were against applying sale tax
on rents, mortgages and property sales or on schooling costs,
items that ruling party deputies had said the government was
willing to review after a backlash.