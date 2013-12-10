MEXICO CITY, Dec 10 Mexico's Senate on Tuesday
moved a step closer to passing reforms to open up the country's
oil industry to private investment, sending a draft bill to the
floor of the upper chamber to speed up the approval process.
The bill, backed by the ruling Institutional Revolutionary
Party (PRI) and the opposition conservative National Action
Party (PAN), would mark the biggest strategic shift since the
world's no. 10 oil producer nationalised the sector 75 years
ago.
It aims to let private firms partner with ailing state oil
firm Pemex via profit-sharing, risk-sharing and
service contracts as well as licenses.
Senate committees overseeing the bill gave it general
approval on Monday before beginning a protracted debate on
reservations raised by leftist lawmakers trying to derail it.
As debates moved into Tuesday morning, the three committees
dominated by the PRI and the PAN took advantage of a procedural
technicality and agreed to move the bill to the floor of the
Senate to vote on remaining reservations there.
The move was intended to counter stalling tactics of leftist
opponents of the reform led by the Party of the Democratic
Revolution (PRD), which is fighting hard to stop the bill
passing this year as the government wants.
The Senate will reconvene later on Tuesday.
The revised draft of the bill was a positive surprise for
many in the oil industry, and the government hopes it will help
stem a decade-long slide in crude oil output.
The energy reform is seen helping drive economic growth in
Mexico, which would underpin the peso. The
currency rallied on Monday to a seven-week high.
Once the Senate has passed the bill, it must head to the
lower house of Congress to be voted on.
CORNERSTONE
The reform is a cornerstone of an economic programme that
President Enrique Pena Nieto hopes will boost long-lagging
growth in Latin America's No. 2 economy.
It would allow private investors to drill for the country's
oil, and although it stops short of full-blown concessions, it
goes much further than many analysts had expected.
Lawmakers say companies will not have rights to book oil
reserves on their balance sheets but will be able to report
projected benefits from agreed contracts for accounting
purposes, which lawyers say is tantamount to the same thing.
Other specialists say the proposal is vague on this point.
In a section setting out how risk-sharing contracts work
internationally, the draft bill explains that production-sharing
contracts let companies book crude reserves for accounting ends.
But "the hydrocarbons beneath the surface are and will
always be the property of the nation; in consequence, no
participant in the oil industry will be able report the reserves
of these products as assets," it states.
The bill is a big step forward from the service contracts
now on offer, in which companies are paid a fee and can recover
costs. It also goes well beyond the original proposal made by
Pena Nieto in August, which was limited to profit-sharing
contracts.