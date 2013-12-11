MEXICO CITY Dec 11 Mexico's Senate has given
general approval to a landmark energy reform that seeks to
attract private capital to the state-run oil and gas industry in
the biggest overhaul of the sector since it was nationalized in
1938.
The overhaul is designed to lure private companies and oil
majors to operate independently in Mexico or partner with state
oil giant Pemex through production- and
profit-sharing, service contracts and licenses.
After giving the bill general approval just before midnight
on Tuesday, Senators will now work through the night to vote on
dozens of reservations put forward by mostly leftist opponents
to the plan.
Few, if any, of the reservations are likely to be upheld due
to congressional support for the bill. The ruling Institutional
Revolutionary Party and nearly all of the center-right National
Action Party are squarely lined up behind the initiative.
Together the two make up more than two-thirds of Congress.
Final Senate approval is expected on Wednesday, after which
the reform will pass to the lower house.