BRIEF-Cognizant launches $1.5 bln accelerated share repurchase
* Cognizant launches $1.5 billion accelerated share repurchase
MEXICO CITY, March 7 Mexico's Televisa has been notified by a new telecoms watchdog that it dominates its market and will be forced to share infrastructure with other companies, the broadcaster said on Friday.
Televisa, which has more than 60 percent of the TV market, said the new watchdog Federal Telecommunications Institute (IFT) also ruled the firm cannot hold a stake in a dominant telecoms operator.
On Thursday, IFT said it had determined who is dominant in the telecommunications sector, without specifiying. A spokesman for tycoon Carlos Slim's telecoms giant America Movil said the company had not yet been informed of a determination.
However, America Movil has about 80 percent of Mexico's fixed-line business via its Telmex unit and some 70 percent of the mobile sector through its Telcel subsidiary.
March 14 U.S. electronics payments provider Euronet Worldwide Inc said on Tuesday it offered to buy money-transfer company MoneyGram International Inc for $15.20 per share, trumping Ant Financial's bid of $13.25 per share.
PARIS, March 14 French music and books retailer Fnac-Darty and music streaming site Deezer on Tuesday unveiled a strategic alliance, which could see Fnac becoming a Deezer shareholder within three years.