MEXICO CITY, March 7 Mexico's Televisa has been notified by a new telecoms watchdog that it dominates its market and will be forced to share infrastructure with other companies, the broadcaster said on Friday.

Televisa, which has more than 60 percent of the TV market, said the new watchdog Federal Telecommunications Institute (IFT) also ruled the firm cannot hold a stake in a dominant telecoms operator.

On Thursday, IFT said it had determined who is dominant in the telecommunications sector, without specifiying. A spokesman for tycoon Carlos Slim's telecoms giant America Movil said the company had not yet been informed of a determination.

However, America Movil has about 80 percent of Mexico's fixed-line business via its Telmex unit and some 70 percent of the mobile sector through its Telcel subsidiary.