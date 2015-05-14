MEXICO CITY May 14 Mexico's government is
drawing up a land reform to strengthen the rights of private
companies dealing with rural landholders in a bid to lure
investment and lift the economy, according to two people
familiar with the plan.
The legislation being drafted will draw on an energy reform
completed last year that gave the government more power to act
in favor of investors in disputes with communal landholders over
usage of rural areas such as those known as ejidos, said the two
officials from the government and the ruling Institutional
Revolutionary Party (PRI).
Part of a wider agricultural reform, the sensitive issue of
how to create a firmer legal footing for developers without
inflaming protests from poor landholders is with the ministry of
agrarian, territorial and urban development (SEDATU), the
sources said on condition of anonymity.
With almost half of Mexico's population living in poverty, a
large part of them in rural areas, the rights of communal
landholders, or ejidatarios, have long been protected in Mexico.
President Enrique Pena Nieto risks major opposition to the
reform plan, especially from left-wing groups.
Proponents of reform say Mexico is missing out on jobs and
investment by failing to give enough cover for investors who
worry that, under the current law, they can be forced at any
time to renegotiate business deals with ejidos.
Offering "legal certainty" to the economic players is
fundamental to improving rural development, said Francisco
Garcia Cabeza de Vaca, a lawmaker in the center-right National
Action Party (PAN) who heads the Senate's land reform committee.
"We need to give certainty both to the ejido but also the
chance, in a given moment, for the private sector to be able to
work hand in hand with the agrarian collectives. This is the big
issue," Cabeza de Vaca said.
An agriculture ministry spokesman said the department was
working with SEDATU on a reform to make the ejidos more
productive and that public land rights would be safeguarded. A
SEDATU spokesman did not respond to requests for comment.
President Enrique Pena Nieto staked his hopes of firing up
Mexico's underperforming economy on the energy reform, but a
slump in oil prices has made the industry less attractive.
The government hopes a land reform could fuel faster growth,
encouraging investment in sectors including mining, tourism,
power generation, agriculture and transport.
OVERHAUL
Created under a massive land redistribution program in the
first half of the 20th century following the Mexican revolution,
the ejidos have surface rights to vast swathes of the country.
If the reform is passed as planned, it could be the most
dramatic overhaul of rural land rights since a 1992 reform
enacted by then-President Carlos Salinas.
"It would need to be handled very carefully," said Daniel
Avila, another PAN senator in the land reform committee.
The reform proposal should be sent to Congress during the
next session starting in September, the officials familiar with
the plan said.
Mexico's hydrocarbons law, a key section of the 2014 energy
reform, makes companies pay holders of surface rights a
percentage of revenue made from exploiting the land.
Restricted to the energy sector, the law also lays out how
investors must negotiate with landholders for land usage,
obliging both sides to make valuations of the terrain.
If no agreement is reached, the state must arbitrate. And if
the two sides still cannot come to terms, the state can
effectively expropriate in favor of the investor and determine
what compensation the members of the ejido receive.
This part of the energy law would form the basis for giving
investors more cover, with the sweetener of revenue sharing
aimed at persuading the ejidos, the officials said.
"Provided, of course, the state decides using the land is in
the interest of Mexico's economic development," said one.
Companies from industries such as mining can already broker
deals with landholders, but they risk having to renegotiate
terms if the ejidatarios later change their minds. Strikes and
blockades of their projects often ensue, and agrarian courts
have tended to favor the landholders, officials say.
"Strengthening the legal certainty around land tenancy would
be very positive for mining investment in Mexico," said Michael
Harvey, director of corporate affairs for Canada's Goldcorp
, one of the biggest miners in Mexico.
SEDATU says just over half of Mexico's 196 million hectares
of land are controlled by communal land groups.
(Editing by Simon Gardner and Kieran Murray)