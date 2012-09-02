* Calderon takes advantage of new law to push reform
* Pena Nieto has pledged to back labor reform
By Dave Graham and Miguel Gutierrez
MEXICO CITY, Sept 1 Mexican President Felipe
Calderon sent a new proposal to liberalize the country's
antiquated labor laws to lawmakers on Saturday as he seeks to
fast-track the legislation before leaving office at the end of
November.
Calderon's draft bill, submitted at the start of the new
Congress by Interior Minister Alejandro Poire, is aimed at
helping spur stronger growth in Latin America's second biggest
economy.
Incoming President Enrique Pena Nieto of the Institutional
Revolutionary Party, or PRI, has also pledged to back labor
reform, and may work to help Calderon as the PRI will need
opposition support to get its own laws through Congress.
Agreeing on labor reform has long proved difficult in
Mexico, and the proposal could be a litmus test of how the PRI
and Calderon's conservative National Action Party, or PAN,
cooperate in the new Congress, which lasts three years.
The two parties were close to a deal on labor reform last
year until the PRI ended up withholding approval for tactical
reasons before a string of important elections.
Pena Nieto, who takes office on Dec. 1, has been at pains to
show his readiness to reach consensus with other parties after
he fell short of a majority in Congress in the July 1 elections.
A few minutes after Poire submitted the proposal, PRI Senate
leader Emilio Gamboa said his party would waste no time in
setting up the framework to discuss it.
"I think we're going to be able to reach deals, not just
with one party but with most of the parties," he said.
Calderon's bill takes advantage of a new law that allows the
president to put forward two proposals at the start of each
session of Congress. The two houses of Congress have two months
in which to approve or reject the initiatives.
UNION RIGHTS
Poire gave no details on the labor proposal, which he
submitted alongside a measure aimed at improving the financial
transparency of municipal, state and federal governments.
PAN Senator Hector Larios said the draft labor law would
seek to improve the transparency of Mexico's trade unions, the
support of which the PRI has relied on for years.
PRI lawmakers close to the unions have repeatedly signaled
they will resist certain changes to unions' rights, so the
proposal could face tough negotiations in Congress.
The bill also seeks to make labor regulations more flexible
and contains elements put forward by other parties, Larios
added.
Labor reform, along with an effort to widen the tax base and
allow more private investment in state oil giant Pemex have been
the three main items on Pena Nieto's economic agenda.
Pena Nieto's win was only confirmed on Friday after the
electoral tribunal rejected a bid by leftist rival Andres Manuel
Lopez Obrador to overturn the result.
The former mayor of Mexico City had accused Pena Nieto of
buying votes and laundering money in the election, allegations
the PRI leader repeatedly denied.
Lopez Obrador's charges sparked major street protests in
Mexico City against Pena Nieto during the campaign, and his
final winning margin was smaller than expected.
Leftist lawmakers protested Pena Nieto's win in Congress on
Saturday, saying the tribunal had failed Mexico.
Analysts expect Pena Nieto to wait until next year before
pushing hard on drumming up support for the energy and fiscal
reforms, which could face stiff opposition from the left and may
also sit uneasily with left-leaning members of the PRI.
His capture of the presidency returns the PRI to power after
a 12-year hiatus. The centrist party governed Mexico from 1929
to 2000, a rule frequently dogged by allegations of
vote-rigging, authoritarianism and corruption.