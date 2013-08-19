By David Alire Garcia
MEXICO CITY, Aug 19 Mexico's largest
left-of-center political party proposed a plan on Monday that
would revamp state-oil monopoly Pemex, but without amending the
constitution to permit more private investment in the oil, gas
and electricity sectors, as the government has proposed.
The proposal of the opposition Party of the Democratic
Revolution, or PRD, would provide Pemex with budget
and management autonomy, and create a new fund to administer the
nation's energy riches.
The proposal would also gradually lower the company's tax
burden by 9 percent to 62.5 percent by 2018, freeing up more
resources to invest in exploration and production activities.
Unlike the more aggressive reform bills by President Enrique
Pena Nieto of the centrist Institutional Revolutionary Party
(PRI), as well as the conservative National Action Party (PAN),
the PRD's bill does not include amending the constitution to
permit more private investment.
The cornerstone of Pena Nieto's reform is a new
profit-sharing contracting scheme aimed at luring private
capital and boosting output, while the PAN calls for the
establishment of concessions for oil and gas developments.
The energy reform is the central plank of a wide-reaching
reform package Pena Nieto hopes will boost growth in Mexico,
Latin America's second largest economy, and drag its energy
industry into the modern era.
High-ranking government officials say Pena Nieto's proposal
seeks to open up a range of new and mature oil and gas fields to
private firms, and new partnerships with Pemex could be launched
in the second half of next year.
The PRD proposal would overhaul the company's administration
by removing most government officials as well as all union
officials who currently serve on the company's board.
A proposed national petroleum fund that would administer
future oil and gas profits is a rare point of agreement between
the country's three major parties.
The PRD reform was announced in an out-door speech in Mexico
City by Cuauhtemoc Cardenas, the party's founder and the son of
legendary President Lazaro Cardenas who nationalized the oil
sector in 1938.
In a newspaper column late last week, Cardenas said Pena
Nieto's efforts to use his father's legacy to push a
constitutional reform were "offensive" and "unpatriotic."
Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, who finished second to Pena
Nieto in last year's presidential election and has since broken
ranks with the PRD, has vowed street protests next month against
any constitutional reform, which he calls "traitorous" and the
same as privatization.
The PRD has distanced itself from Lopez Obrador and the
prospect of disruptive protests, which could give the party's
lawmakers a freer hand to negotiate a compromise.
The government's proposal sits in a middle ground between
those of the PAN and PRD.
A new poll published on Monday gave the government's plan a
boost, revealing that 58 percent of adults favor constitutional
changes to allow private companies to extract oil.
Published in daily newspaper Excelsior, the telephone survey
by pollster BGC questioned a random sample of 400 men and women
over age 18 on Aug. 16, after both the PAN and government's
bills had been presented. The poll's margin of error was 5
percent.
(Reporting by David Alire Garcia; Editing by Simon Gardner and
Carol Bishopric)