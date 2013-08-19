Mexico's Enrique Pena Nieto has proposed an energy reform aimed
at luring private investment into the oil, gas and electricity
sectors with profit-sharing contracts, treading a middle ground
between conservatives' demands for lucrative concessions and the
left's calls not to tamper with the constitution.
The parties will now debate the overhaul, which aims to stem
a near decade-long slide in state oil monopoly Pemex's output,
in Congress.
Following is a list of recent stories:
LATEST STORIES
> INTERVIEW-Mexico to open new, mature fields
> Mexico opposition party proposes muted refrom
> Mexico's Pemex to explore, exploit U.S. shale
> Pemex to pay exploration, drilling income tax
> Mexico proposes energy reform, some skeptical
> FACTBOX-Mexico government's energy reform
> Reform targets end of electricity monopoly
> Mexico conservatives propose sweeping reform
> Failed Pemex auction ups pressure for reform
INTERVIEWS
> EXCLUSIVE-No concessions in energy reform
> INTERVIEW-Reform to target deep water, shale
> INTERVIEW-Mexico ramping up Asia oil exports
> INTERVIEW-Mexico oil reform must lure capital
ANALYSIS
> ANALYSIS-Reform seeks NAFTA-style boost
> COLUMN-World leaders who are leading: Bremmer
> ANALYSIS-Mexico to rewrite "sacred" text
> ANALYSIS-Mexico bets on reform to boost wages
> INSIGHT-Clouds gather over new oil dawn