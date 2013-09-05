(Repeats to widen distribution)
By Dave Graham
MEXICO CITY, Sept 5 Mexico's Enrique Pena Nieto
has only been in charge nine months, but the success of his
presidency depends largely on how he steers divisive economic
reforms through Congress with the opposition by the end of this
year.
Pena Nieto is targeting economic growth of some 6 percent a
year - up from an average of barely 2 percent since 2000 - via a
number of key reforms: opening up the oil industry to foreign
investors, boosting tax revenues, fomenting competition in major
industries and overhauling a broken education system.
To get there, he is pushing for deep changes that were long
anathema to his ruling Institutional Revolutionary Party (PRI)
and the president is offering political concessions to his
opponents in return for their backing.
Pena Nieto appears to have enough political support to
achieve the main goals of that economic agenda. But the PRI does
not have an outright majority in Congress, so it remains to be
seen if he will have to dilute his plans to get them approved.
"When this administration began, there were two options:
maintain the inertia or seek far-reaching change. Today it's
clear we've opted for the road of transformation," Pena Nieto
said in his first state of the nation address on Monday.
Barely 36 hours later, one objective was closer to reality -
Congress approved a new education law that imposes tougher
teaching standards and scraps antiquated privileges that allowed
teachers to pass on posts to their children, or even sell them.
Thousands of teachers had blockaded Congress in a bid to
thwart the bill but the speed with which lawmakers backed it
showed how determined the president is, said Jose Manzur, the
PRI's chairman of the lower house's budget committee.
Manzur scoffed at the suggestion that Pena Nieto, the former
governor of the State of Mexico, might back down on key parts of
the proposed reforms to avoid more disruptive confrontations.
"Absolutely not," he said. "I was deputy interior minister
with Enrique Pena when he was governor of the State of Mexico so
I know we're definitely moving forward with everything."
Shortly after taking office in December, the 47-year-old
Pena Nieto made an agreement with the opposition to push for a
range of reforms, including the raft of economic changes that
could still spark street protests.
That deal has already yielded major bills to open up the oil
industry, increase bank lending and weaken the hold billionaire
Carlos Slim has on Mexico's telecom sector. But the small print
on all these initiatives has not yet been finalized.
In return for support in Congress, Pena Nieto has held out
the prospect of reforming a political and electoral system
shaped by the PRI when it ruled Mexico without interruption
between 1929 and 2000.
POLITICAL REFORM
The conservative National Action Party, or PAN, finally
toppled the PRI in the 2000 election, but then struggled to pass
far-reaching legislation during its 12 years in power, often due
to the resistance of PRI lawmakers.
Pena Nieto's reform plans closely resemble what the PAN
attempted to enact, and it is willing to help the president. But
the PAN has made its support conditional on reforms allowing for
the re-election of public officials and for a second-round
run-off between the top two candidates in presidential
elections.
Both of those changes could weaken the PRI's chances in
future elections in Mexico, where the president is only allowed
to serve a single six-year term and elected politicians cannot
seek consecutive periods in office.
Jose Trejo, a PAN lawmaker who heads the finance committee
in the lower house of Congress, said Pena Nieto would have to
pay a political price to get deep reforms through.
"And I think he should pay for them," Trejo added.
PAN lawmakers have already signaled their readiness to help
Pena Nieto's energy reforms, which could give him the two-thirds
majority in Congress he needs to change the constitution and
allow foreign investment into the oil industry.
And Trejo said he was ready to back any fiscal bill that
really helped Mexico to improve its weak tax revenues.
Pena Nieto is far less likely to secure broad support for
his tax and energy bills within the main leftist group in
Congress, the Party of the Democratic Revolution (PRD).
But he still hopes to take the edge off leftist opposition
by agreeing to reform the statutes of Mexico City, the PRD's
principal stronghold, which the party wants to have more
political and financial autonomy from the central government.
The noisiest resistance is poised to come from Andres Manuel
Lopez Obrador, a former PRD mayor of the city and twice
presidential runner-up who later broke ranks with his party.
Lopez Obrador brought much of the capital to a standstill
for weeks with protests in a doomed effort to overturn the 2006
presidential election result, and he is vowing to do at least as
much to sink the fiscal and energy bills.
He plans to launch his campaign on Sunday just as the
government unveils the details of its fiscal reform bill, but
the left is not the unified force it was six years ago and PRI
officials believe his protests will not prevent passage of the
reforms.
Still, major disruptions risk damaging Pena Nieto's
authority at a time of rising skepticism about another of his
main pledges: ridding Mexico of violence between drug cartels.
Those turf wars claimed some 70,000 lives under the previous
government, and while the homicide count has fallen under Pena
Nieto, kidnapping and extortion have risen over the past year,
national crime statistics show. And an increasing number of
Mexicans feel gang violence has risen since he took power, a
poll published last week showed.
TAX INCREASE TOUGH SELL
Rising discontent over law and order makes it tougher for
Pena Nieto to sell tax increases for both rich and poor.
Most controversial is the part of his plan set to propose
broadening the application of value added tax (VAT) to some food
and medicines. For years, this was a red line for the PRI, just
like opening up the oil industry to private capital was until
the party changed its manifesto in March to allow both.
If Pena Nieto is serious about raising more tax quickly -
the government is targeting an increase equivalent to four
percentage points of gross domestic product - then levying VAT
on food and medicines is inevitable, said the PAN's Trejo.
The PRI insists that even if changes to VAT are carried out,
it does not mean that the poor will be worse off.
"I'm sure there won't be VAT on a basket of basic foodstuffs
or for foods that people who are less well off need," said
Alejandra Del Moral, a PRI congresswoman in the lower house
finance committee.
The government is studying ways of shielding the poor from
VAT changes using schemes like its existing anti-poverty
program, several PRI lawmakers said.
The tax reform plan will be sent to Congress along with the
2014 budget, which is due to pass by Nov. 15. The PRI's Manzur
said he expected the tax bill to be approved before then to give
the government the budgetary leeway it needed.
In tandem with the energy reform, the tax bill also aims to
set out how to cut the tax burden on state oil monopoly Pemex,
whose payments accounts for about a third of the federal
government's revenue.
Allies of the president warn that Mexico will be left behind
if that overhaul and the other measures fall short.
"If the content of the energy ... or fiscal reforms is
watered down, there's no great hope for economic change," said
Tomas Torres, a senior member of the lower house finance
committee from the Green Party, coalition allies of the PRI.
