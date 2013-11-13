By Dave Graham
| MEXICO CITY
MEXICO CITY Nov 12 Accused a generation ago of
engineering the "perfect dictatorship," Mexico's ruling party is
now close to agreeing on a plan that could weaken the presidency
and strengthen Congress in order to win votes for a major energy
reform.
The Institutional Revolutionary Party (PRI) and its
opposition rivals are shortly expected to unveil the blueprint
for a reform aimed at giving Congress greater oversight of
government and allowing lawmakers to serve consecutive terms.
Billed as a step forward for democracy, the electoral reform
is a bargaining chip for President Enrique Pena Nieto's most
ambitious plan - changing the constitution to allow more private
capital into the state-controlled oil industry.
The energy bill is the central pivot of a broader drive for
change from telecoms to education that Pena Nieto hopes will
help boost Mexico's economic growth, which has long lagged that
of other countries in the region.
Pena Nieto needs two-thirds of the votes in Congress to
change the constitution. But the PRI does not even have a
majority, making it dependent on help from an opposition keen to
cut back the party's long-standing domination of Mexican
politics.
Some of the votes needed for the oil reform are likely to
come from the conservative National Action Party (PAN) - which
has made them conditional on electoral reform passing first.
That is close to becoming reality.
"We've come almost 100 percent of the way," Jose Maria
Martinez, PAN deputy leader in the Senate, told Reuters, adding
that he expected a preliminary deal on electoral reform this
week.
Senior politicians in the PRI, PAN and the leftist Party of
the Democratic Revolution (PRD) say they see eye-to-eye on most
of the reform and PRI Senate leader Emilio Gamboa told local
radio that a bill could be voted on next week.
If approved, it would then go to the lower house, improving
the chances of a deal on the energy reform this year.
Political sparring over how much to open up the oil
industry, which the left is resisting, has raised doubts about
whether Congress can approve an energy reform this year.
Still, Martinez of the PAN said talks on the energy bill had
advanced significantly in recent weeks, and Interior Minister
Miguel Angel Osorio Chong told Mexican radio on Tuesday he saw
"the will" in Congress to pass it this year.
DIRECT RE-ELECTION
The electoral reform seems unlikely to bring about a major
change sought by the PAN - a direct run-off between the first
and second placed candidates in presidential elections.
"That isn't on the agenda for the PRI at least," said
Enrique Burgos, a PRI senator who chairs the committee
responsible for constitutional matters in the upper chamber.
What it is certain to contain are changes to reverse a ban
on consecutive re-election of legislators in Congress - rules
peculiar only to Mexico and Costa Rica in Latin America.
Senators would have the option of serving two consecutive
six-year terms, while lower house members would be allowed to
sit in Congress for up to three or four three-year stints in
total, according to legislators involved in the talks.
At present, legislators can only stay in Congress by hopping
between houses for a maximum of 9 to 12 years.
None of the current members of Congress will be eligible for
re-election under the new rules, the parties say.
The reform foresees changing the constitution to allow
states to decide whether to permit direct re-election of mayors
and deputies in the state legislatures, Burgos said.
But it should also do away with the "the omnipotent
president" created by the PRI, said Jesus Ortega, an ex-chairman
of the PRD and one of his party's chief negotiators.
Changing the electoral law has been a perennial objective of
opposition parties looking to erode the power base the PRI has
maintained since the party's founders consolidated the political
system established after the Mexican Revolution.
So successfully did the PRI hold onto the reins of power
from 1929 that Peruvian writer Mario Vargas Llosa in 1990
famously called Mexico the "perfect dictatorship."
After ruling Mexico for 71 years straight, the PRI had
become a byword with corruption, authoritarianism and economic
crises. In 2000, the PAN won its first presidential election.
At local and state level, however, the PRI remained the
dominant force in Mexican politics, and the PAN were never able
to secure an outright majority in Congress.
Legislative deadlock and a rising death toll from the PAN
government's struggle against drug gangs opened the door for a
PRI return in 2012 - but the party was not the dominant force of
old when Pena Nieto won last July's election.
For the first time, the PRI failed to secure a majority in
either house of Congress when it won the presidency.
To avoid stasis, Pena Nieto made a pact with PAN and PRD
leaders. In exchange for their help on efforts to modernize the
economy, he would grant them concessions like electoral reform.
However, Congress is still divided. No party has held a
majority since the PRI lost control in mid-term elections in
1997.
Lawmakers say the electoral reform is likely to contain
rules for formal coalitions among the main parties - if and when
the president chooses to form such governments.
"We're also going to mandate that the Senate approves the
national development plan and the security strategy," said
Martinez, the PAN's deputy leader in the Senate.
The reform also aims to create a more powerful national
electoral body - but that has met resistance from states
governed by the PRI unwilling to give up the control they have
over the outcome of tight elections, said Ortega of the PRD.
"I call it the resistance of the barons," he said.