MEXICO CITY Nov 22 Mexico's ruling party aims to push through the government's plan to open up the energy sector this year but could call for an extraordinary session of Congress if the bill is delayed, party chairman Cesar Camacho said on Friday.

The energy reform is a cornerstone of a raft of measures spanning telecoms, education and taxes that President Enrique Pena Nieto hopes will boost growth in Latin America's second biggest economy, which has lagged behind the growth of its regional peers for years.

Doubts have surfaced about whether the bill can pass before the regular session of Congress ends on Dec. 15, and Camacho, chairman of Pena Nieto's Institutional Revolutionary Party (PRI), said lawmakers could stay on to push it through.

"We want the (energy reform passed) before the 15th, but if not, an extraordinary period of Congress immediately afterward is foreseeable," Camacho told Reuters in an interview. "It is being considered ... if it's necessary."

Failure to pass the bill this year would push it back to the next legislative session starting in February, which could increase the risk of it foundering in Congress.

The bill proposes a sweeping revamp of the state-controlled energy sector, seeking to lure private sector investment to help stem a slide in crude oil output, which has fallen by a quarter since 2004. Leftists oppose the measure.

Pena Nieto's proposal wants to offer profit-sharing contracts to entice oil majors, which would break the hold state oil monopoly Pemex has on the industry.

The president's adversaries accuse him of trying to sell off the country's oil wealth and have pledged to stage massive demonstrations to stop his bill.

The PRI is walking a tightrope between calls to offer lucrative concessions to oil companies from the opposition conservative National Action Party (PAN), and demands from the leftist Party of the Democratic Revolution (PRD) to give Pemex more autonomy and curb private sector involvement.

Lacking a majority in Congress, the PRI will need the PAN's support to push the energy bill through. To do that, it must first sign off on a political electoral reform the opposition is demanding to cut back the power of the PRI, which dominated Mexican politics for much of the past century.

PRI Senator Enrique Burgos expects lawmakers to reach a deal on that bill at the end of next week, once lawmakers have given final approval to a financial reform that aims to boost bank lending, which he expected on Tuesday.

"We're very advanced with the political reform, though it's not completed," said Burgos, who chairs the committee responsible for constitutional matters in the upper chamber. "Our wish is that we reach a general accord next week."

Jose Maria Martinez, deputy leader of the PAN in the Senate, told Reuters he expected the electoral reform would be put to a vote next week, and that Pena Nieto's bill to open up the energy sector would pass Congress this year.

To marshal PAN support for the energy bill, some senior PRI lawmakers have said Congress might press for a reform whose scope extended beyond mere profit-sharing schemes - possibly offering more attractive production-sharing contracts.

However, Camacho insisted the party was sticking to the original plan put forward by the president.

"It's either profit-sharing or profit-sharing," he said. (Additional reporting by Dave Graham and Michael O'Boyle; Editing by Bill Trott)