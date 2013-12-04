MEXICO CITY Dec 4 Mexico's Senate passed an
electoral reform demanded by the opposition early on Wednesday,
helping clear the way for Congress to focus on an energy bill
crucial to President Enrique Pena Nieto's economic agenda.
The electoral bill, which would let lawmakers serve
consecutive terms in office and curb the power of the
presidency, now heads to the lower house, which is expected to
give it final approval in the next few days.
Opposition conservatives have made their support for backing
the energy overhaul, which aims to open the state-controlled oil
sector to private investment, conditional on passage of the
electoral reform.
Mexico's peso rallied on Tuesday after the leader of
Pena Nieto's Institutional Revolutionary Party (PRI) in the
Senate said that lawmakers could turn to the energy bill as soon
as the political reform was approved.
Further boosting the peso, prominent Mexican leftist Andres
Manuel Lopez Obrador was rushed to a hospital for surgery on
Tuesday after suffering a heart attack, crimping his ability to
lead street protests against the energy revamp.
The leftist Party of the Democratic Revolution (PRD), which
is opposed to opening the oil sector to private investors,
withdrew from a cross-party pact last week, raising hopes that
PRI lawmakers and conservatives will pass a far-reaching energy
reform.
The energy overhaul is a cornerstone of Pena Nieto's
economic reform drive, which spans telecoms to bank lending and
education and seeks to boost long-lagging growth in Latin
America's No.2 economy.
The conservative National Action Party (PAN), the PRI's
natural ally on the energy revamp, is pushing for more lucrative
contracts to be offered, such as concessions, and lawmakers say
they are exploring options for bigger changes.
Long the dominant force in Mexican politics, the PRI lacks a
majority in Congress and needs PAN support to pass the energy
bill, which is expected to happen later this month.
The electoral reform sets out rules for coalition
governments and aims to strengthen Congress at the expense of
the president.
The bill would also empower electoral authorities to annul
elections if the winner exceeded campaign spending limits. Pena
Nieto was accused by Lopez Obrador and the PAN of heavily
overspending in his campaign.
Senators, whose terms last six years, and lower house
deputies, who serve three, will be allowed to sit in each
respective chamber of Congress for up to 12 years.
At present, Mexican federal and state lawmakers cannot be
directly re-elected to the same office. The reform foresees no
change for the president, who can only serve one six-year term.