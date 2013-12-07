MEXICO CITY Dec 7 Lawmakers from Mexico's ruling centrist party and opposition conservatives have reached agreement in principle on a draft energy bill that includes contracts ranging from profit-sharing and risk-sharing to licenses, a top lawmaker told Reuters on Saturday.

The bill, which would keep ownership of crude in state hands, is at the center of an economic reform drive that President Enrique Pena Nieto hopes will boost long-lagging growth in Latin America's No.2 economy.

Lawmakers from the Pena Nieto's ruling Institutional Revolutionary Party (PRI) and the conservative National Action Party (PAN) were due to meet later on Saturday to present the bill, and were expected to start debating it on Sunday. (Reporting by Simon Gardner and Dave Graham)