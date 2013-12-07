MEXICO CITY Dec 7 Lawmakers from Mexico's
ruling centrist party and opposition conservatives have reached
agreement in principle on a draft energy bill that includes
contracts ranging from profit-sharing and risk-sharing to
licenses, a top lawmaker told Reuters on Saturday.
The bill, which would keep ownership of crude in state
hands, is at the center of an economic reform drive that
President Enrique Pena Nieto hopes will boost long-lagging
growth in Latin America's No.2 economy.
Lawmakers from the Pena Nieto's ruling Institutional
Revolutionary Party (PRI) and the conservative National Action
Party (PAN) were due to meet later on Saturday to present the
bill, and were expected to start debating it on Sunday.
