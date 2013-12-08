MEXICO CITY Dec 7 Senators from Mexican
President Enrique Pena Nieto's centrist Institutional
Revolutionary Party (PRI) and the conservative National Action
Party (PAN) presented a broad energy reform on Saturday aimed at
lifting the country's lagging oil, natural gas and electricity
interests into the modern age and driving growth in Latin
America's second-largest economy.
If approved by Congress next week, as is widely expected, the
proposal would represent Mexico's most ambitious overhaul of its
state-run energy monopolies since it expropriated the assets of
British and American oil companies in 1938.
The proposal would end the exploration and production
monopoly held for decades by state-run oil and gas company Pemex
, as well as the monopoly status currently held by
national electric utility CFE.
Below is a list of the main proposals in the bill:
* The proposal would keep Mexican oil and gas 100 percent in
state hands but envisages rewriting articles 25, 27 and 28 of
the constitution to allow profit- and production-sharing
contracts, as well as licenses.
* While it does not go as far as including concessions among
the list of mechanisms that would be offered to private oil
companies to exploit Mexican crude, which was widely seen as the
best case scenario for companies like BP and Exxon Mobil
, the licenses sketched out in the proposal are very
similar to concessions.
* The proposal seeks to rewrite article 28 of the
constitution in order to put an end to government monopolies in
the operation of oil and gas fields, as well as in power
generation.
* The proposal would keep government control over
transmission and distribution of electricity.
* Mexico would create a new sovereign oil fund, overseen by
the country's central bank, that would be charged with
administering the proceeds of oil and gas development, with the
exception of taxes paid to the government.
Below are facts about Mexico's oil industry and economy:
* Successful implementation of the proposals would result in
an additional 1 percent of growth by 2018 and 2 percent by 2025,
the government has said.
* Mexico is the world's 10th biggest producer of crude oil,
according to OPEC data. Output has fallen by a quarter since
hitting a peak of 3.4 million barrels per day in 2004.
* The country is also a top oil exporter to the United
States but has to import nearly half of its gasoline due to a
lack of domestic refining capacity.
* The United States is still by far Mexico's largest oil
export destination, but shipments have halved since 2006 to less
than 850,000 bpd this year, according to U.S. government data.
That is the lowest rate in two decades due to both declining
Mexican production and rising U.S. output.
* Pemex places its long-term hopes of boosting production on
the deep waters of the Gulf of Mexico, where it believes there
are up to 29 billion barrels of crude oil equivalent, more than
half the country's potential oil resources.
* Mexico's prospective shale gas potential, 545 trillion
cubic feet of recoverable gas resources in deposits that may
contain rich pockets of both natural gas and oil, place the
country as sixth for potential shale resources according to U.S.
Energy Information Administration data.
* The Mexican government relies on oil revenues to fund
about a third of the federal budget. The heavy tax burden has
limited Pemex's ability to fund new projects and lift output.
The government warns that Mexico could become a net oil importer
as early as 2018 if major new oil finds cannot be developed.
* Pemex was formed in 1938 when President Lazaro Cardenas
expropriated British and U.S. oil companies' Mexican assets to
forge one of the world's largest state-run oil monopolies.
* In recent years, Pemex has struggled under a weighty
fiscal burden, corruption, politicking and oil theft. Since
2011, Mexican crude oil output has been surpassed by Iraq,
Kuwait and the United Arab Emirates, OPEC data shows.
(Reporting by David Alire Garcia; editing by Jackie Frank)