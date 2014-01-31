MEXICO CITY Jan 31 Mexican President Enrique
Pena Nieto said on Friday he will send secondary laws that flesh
out landmark telecoms and energy reforms for congressional
approval as he seeks to boost competition and economic growth.
Pena Nieto pushed a series of reforms through Congress last
year, which also spanned taxes and education, but the
implementation of energy and telecoms reforms requires a
separate batch of secondary laws.
He held off fast-tracking the reforms. The move would have
risked angering conservative and left-leaning rivals who helped
him push reforms through a divided Congress.
"During the first days of February, I will send to Congress
... secondary laws regarding telecommunications, economic
competition and energy," Pena Nieto said, signing into law an
electoral reform that allows for the re-election of lawmakers.
The secondary laws will help determine the impact of the
telecoms reform on the likes of tycoon Carlos Slim, who has the
lion's share of the fixed-line and cellular market in Mexico.
Investors are also waiting to see secondary laws for energy,
which will give pointers as to how lucrative a range of new
contracts to be offered to oil majors will be amid the biggest
opening of the state-run sector in decades.
State oil monopoly Pemex has struggled to exploit
Mexico's oil reserves due to a lack of investment, high taxes
and persistent allegations of corruption.
Mexico's crude output peaked at 3.4 million barrels per day
in 2004 and has since fallen by more than a quarter. The
government says the overhaul is vital to boosting growth that
has long lagged behind regional peers.
Pena Nieto's administration is hoping that Congress will
approve the secondary laws by the end of the next legislative
period, which starts on Saturday and runs through the end of
April.