MEXICO CITY, April 29 Mexico's government is
expected on Wednesday to present long-awaited legislation to
flesh out an energy reform that is the central pillar of
President Enrique Pena Nieto's plan to ramp up growth in Latin
America's No. 2 economy.
Passed in December, the energy overhaul ends the state's
75-year-old oil and gas monopoly and aims to generate billions
of dollars worth of private investment in Mexico, the world's
10th biggest producer of crude oil.
The so-called secondary laws are needed to set regulations
and other rules for the implementation of the reform, and the
government had hoped to present them weeks ago. However,
disputes with an increasingly divided opposition delayed the
process.
The government is keen to present the laws before the
current session of Congress ends on Wednesday and lawmakers in
the ruling Institutional Revolutionary Party (PRI) had said they
would be presented late on Tuesday or on Wednesday.
The finance and energy ministries have called a joint news
conference for 10 a.m. local time (1500 GMT) on Wednesday, which
senior officials in the PRI said would be when they are
presented.
If the energy laws are presented on Wednesday, lawmakers say
they are unlikely to be approved before the second half of June,
when special sessions of Congress are expected to be held.
The PRI, which created state oil giant Pemex in 1938, wants
to secure broad backing for the energy laws and is counting on
support from the opposition center-right National Action Party
(PAN).
Still, the PAN has made the passing of an electoral reform a
condition for its support on energy. Those negotiations have
proceeded slower than the PRI had hoped in the Senate and could
still affect the fate of the energy legislation.
