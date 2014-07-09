(Adds America Movil spokesman's quote, market reaction,
background)
MEXICO CITY, July 9 Mexico's Congress on
Wednesday approved laws that implement a landmark
telecommunications sector overhaul that aims to curb the power
of billionaire Carlos Slim's America Movil and broadcaster
Televisa.
The legislation, which fleshes out a constitutional reform
pushed through Congress last year, will now head to President
Enrique Pena Nieto to be signed into law.
The approval comes a day after America Movil announced it
would sell assets in order to avoid tough new regulation aimed
at taming companies deemed to have an oversized market share.
Shares of the company jumped 4 percent on
Wednesday morning, while Televisa shares were down 1.3 percent.
America Movil controls some 70 percent of Mexico's mobile
market and 80 percent of the fixed line business, and critics
have for years complained of high prices and poor service.
Passage of the so-called "secondary laws" has been delayed
by more than six months, complicating the work of a new
regulator, the Federal Telecommunications Institute (IFT), that
is charged with reducing the power of broadcaster Televisa,
which dominates television markets, and America Movil.
Mexico's Senate approved the legislation on Saturday. The
Mexican government hailed America Movil's decision, saying it
was a direct result of its drive to improve competition.
In a radio interview on Wednesday morning, America Movil
spokesman Arturo Elias denied that the company's decision to
hive off assets was the first victory of the telecoms overhaul.
"I don't see it that way," he said. "I think it is a change
in the telecoms market and we all need to act accordingly."
Televisa, the world's biggest provider of Spanish-language
content, has over 60 percent of the free-to-air TV market.
Approving the telecommunications law now paves the way for
Congress to pass separate secondary legislation on the
government's most ambitious reform, the opening of Mexico's oil
and gas industry to private investment after a 75-year state
monopoly.
