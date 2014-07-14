MEXICO CITY, July 14 Mexico's President Enrique
Pena Nieto on Monday signed into law new rules for the
telecommunications and broadcasting industries that are designed
to curb the power of billionaire Carlos Slim's America Movil and
broadcaster Televisa.
The legislation, approved by Congress last week, fleshes out
a constitutional reform that Pena Nieto pushed through Congress
last year to spur greater competition in the telecommunications
market that is dominated by Slim.
"This reform will promote greater competition, more and
better conditions, better coverage and service quality, as well
as lower prices and costs," Pena Nieto said at an event in
Mexico City where he spoke before government officials and
telecoms industry executives.
Approval of so-called secondary laws was delayed about eight
months, complicating the work of a new regulator that is charged
with reducing the power of broadcaster Televisa, which dominates
television markets, and America Movil.
America Movil, which has some 70 percent of Mexico's mobile
market and over 60 percent of fixed-lines, said last week it
would sell assets to avoid regulations that force the company to
lower connection costs for competitors and share infrastructure.
After finishing the telecommunications bill last week,
lawmakers are now turning toward legislation that will complete
the government's most ambitious reform, the opening of Mexico's
oil and gas industry to private investment after a 75-year state
monopoly.
(Reporting by Michael O'Boyle; Editing by Diane Craft)