MEXICO CITY, July 15 Mexican Senate committees
gave approval on Tuesday to a law at the heart of a package that
will implement the opening of the oil and gas industry to
outside investment.
The Senate committees passed the hydrocarbons law, which
sets out key elements of the energy reform, including contracts,
fines and the ownership of Mexican oil and gas.
The legislation is part of the package of regulations known
as secondary laws, which are meant to flesh out an historic
overhaul of Mexico's oil and gas sector.
The committees will also vote on other aspects of the
secondary laws, which will then pass on to the Senate for a
vote, and from there to the lower house of Congress.
Pledging to reverse a decade of falling oil and gas output,
President Enrique Pena Nieto pushed through a reform in December
2013 ending state oil company Pemex's 75-year oil and
gas monopoly, and opening the industry up to private capital.
(Reporting by Elinor Comlay and Noe Torres. Editing by Andre
Grenon)