(Add details on Pemex's planned partnerships, Lozoya background)

By David Alire Garcia and Noe Torres

MEXICO CITY Aug 14 Mexican state-owned oil company Pemex expects to lift output to 2.8 million barrels a day (bpd) by 2018 and is likely to start importing light crude from the United States in the next few months to refine, Chief Executive Officer Emilio Lozoya said on Thursday.

Mexico is the world's 10th-largest crude producer but since hitting peak production of 3.38 million bpd in 2004, output slipped to 2.52 million bpd last year. Last month, Pemex revised its output forecast for this year down to 2.44 million bpd.

"I think that without doubt, towards the end of the (current) administration, Pemex can be thinking of 2.8 million barrels a day," Lozoya told Reuters in an interview in his office on the 43rd floor of Pemex's Mexico City headquarters.

He added that importing light crude from the United States was "a very good idea" that Pemex was analyzing, noting that it could help the company's refining unit produce more higher-value products like gasoline and diesel.

"We are in negotiations with the United States government and of course U.S. companies," he added, declining to estimate the likely volumes to be imported.

Mexico expects to attract $50.5 billion in new private and foreign investment by 2018, including additional investment from Pemex via new partnerships with outside companies.

The expected injection of billions in new capital in Mexico's oil industry is part of a historic opening that begins next year with a first round of contracts, top officials said on this week.

Among the first steps of the landmark overhaul that mark the end of Pemex's decades-long monopoly, the company will seek joint venture partnerships for 10 fields it was assigned in the so-called Round Zero allocation.

Lozoya said the first of the new partnerships valued at $32.3 billion will be announced during the first quarter of 2015.

The partnerships will set out development plans for six mature fields, the Ayatsil-Tekel-Utsil shallow water extra heavy crude field, the deep water natural gas Kunah-Piklis field and two deep water oil fields within the Perdido Fold Belt.

"The mature onshore fields and the mature shallow water fields will certainly be the first in which we achieve partnerships," added Lozoya.

The energy ministry on Wednesday assigned 83 percent of Mexico's probable and possible reserves as well as 21 percent of its prospective resources to Pemex under Round Zero.

The allocation provides Pemex with a new, slimmed-down portfolio of assets to develop on its own or enter into joint ventures with international oil majors.

The total area assigned to Pemex is equal to 20.6 billion barrels of proven and probable oil reserves, as well as prospective resources totaling 22.1 billion barrels of oil equivalent covering 90,000 square km.

Lozoya said Pemex could make revisions to past reported crude output levels and reserves due to measurement errors, citing older technology at mature fields, but said any changes would be "marginal."

He also said Pemex would not seek to operate outside of Mexico, including in shale fields in the United States, in the next three years as it focuses on projects at home.

Lozoya, 39, was a foreign policy adviser to then-presidential candidate Enrique Pena Nieto prior to being named chief executive of Pemex.

His father was energy minister in the early 1990s during the administration of President Carlos Salinas de Gortari. Before taking the helm at Pemex, he led JF Holding, a private equity fund. (Reporting by David Alire Garcia and Noe Torres; Editing by Simon Gardner and Kieran Murray)