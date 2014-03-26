* Aims to partner with other firms on future deep water
projects in Gulf
* Does not seek to keep all of its onshore Chicontepec basin
developments
By Ana Isabel Martinez and David Alire Garcia
MEXICO CITY, March 25 Mexican state-run oil
company Pemex is not seeking to maintain all of its Perdido Fold
Belt deep water development in the Gulf of Mexico as part of a
major energy overhaul, CEO Emilio Lozoya told Reuters on
Tuesday.
Under the energy reform passed in December, which aims to
boost development of Mexico's oil and gas sector, Pemex had
until March 21 to nominate which of its oil and gas fields it
wishes to keep as part of the so-called Round Zero allocation.
Pemex was the only company legally permitted to exploit
Mexico's oil and gas, but under the reform, fields that are not
re-allocated to Pemex will be auctioned off, beginning in 2015.
Pemex "has not asked to keep the totality of Perdido. We
have asked to keep a part", said Lozoya, referring to the major
deep-water oil deposit that straddles the U.S.-Mexico maritime
border and where Pemex has successfully drilled several wells.
The 39-year-old executive said the company will not go it
alone to develop the portion of Perdido that it is ultimately
allocated. "Our strategy is to develop the part of Perdido that
we have requested with partners," he said.
Lozoya added that the company aims to partner up with other
oil firms on all future deep water projects in the Gulf, where
the company believes there are nearly 30 billion barrels of oil.
Pemex also does not seek to keep all of its large,
geographically complicated onshore Chicontepec basin
developments, Lozoya said.
But following Round Zero, the firm will seek out joint
venture partners in other mature fields, shale fields as well as
"possibly" shallow water fields that hold extra heavy crude.
Pemex will "definitely" not look for partners to develop
shallow fields that feature light crude, Lozoya added.
Last week, Pemex sent the list of fields it wants
to keep to the energy ministry, which has until mid-September to
determine whether the company has the technical and financial
capacity to successfully develop the fields.
Pemex did not make the list public.
The government hopes the energy sector overhaul will boost
lagging growth in Latin America's second biggest economy.
While Pemex has asked to keep 83 percent of its proven and
probable (2P) oil reserves, and 31 percent of its less-certain
prospective resources, Lozoya said Mexico will still offer new
entrants major opportunities.
"Pemex is leaving a large amount of 2P reserves and
prospective resources to the market because we think the most
transparent, the most efficient way to develop these projects
would be to compete for them in association with the most
appropriate partners for each kind of deposit," he said.
Over the past decade oil production has dropped by a quarter
to settle at 2.5 million barrels per day last year, as the
country's major shallow water deposits have been depleted.
(Editing by Michael Perry and Himani Sarkar)