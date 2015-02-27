MEXICO CITY Feb 27 Mexico has approved the
terms for five shallow water areas containing around 355 million
barrels of oil equivalent as part of its Round One tender to
open up the country's oil fields, the country's energy regulator
said on Friday.
The whole of Round One covers areas including the
Chicontepec basin and the Perdido area, as well as shallow and
deep waters, and sees investment of up to $50.5 billion between
2015 and 2018, the energy regualtor said in November.
(Reporting by Adriana Barrera, Ana Isabel Martinez, Christine
Murray and Joanna Zuckerman Bernstein; Editing by Simon Gardner)