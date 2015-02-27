(Adds regulator quote, expected output)
By Adriana Barrera
MEXICO CITY Feb 27 Mexico has approved the
auction terms for five shallow water areas containing around 355
million barrels of oil equivalent as part of its Round One
tender opening up oil fields to foreign investors, the country's
energy regulator said on Friday.
Round One includes several fields grouped by basin, with
the first batch of 14 contracts approved in mid-December.
The terms of the newly-approved second tranche will be
published later on Friday, the National Hydrocarbons Commission
(CNH) said. The five shallow water areas comprise 9 oil fields,
most of them with proven reserves.
Edgar Rangel, a CNH Commissioner, said he expected output
from the fields to average 125,000 barrels per day (bpd), with
the potential to rise to 150,000 bpd.
"It is a very good volume, it is good crude," Rangel said.
Round One covers areas including the Chicontepec basin and
the Perdido area, including shallow and deep water fields, and
the government expects to attract up to $50.5 billion in
investments between 2015 and 2018.
Last month, however, the government said tenders for the
exploration and production of shale and other more expensive oil
and gas deposits could happen later than planned because of the
slump in oil prices, which could also affect government spending
in 2016.
State-run oil company Pemex has postponed some
deep water exploration projects and will cut jobs because of the
slump.
Pemex is struggling to reverse a decade-long slide in crude
production and exports after the historic overhaul of the
domestic energy sector was finalized last year, ending its long
monopoly.
Mexico is the world's 10th largest crude producer and oil
revenue makes up about a third of its budget.
