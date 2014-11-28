(Adds details on tender, background, context)
MEXICO CITY Nov 28 Mexico's energy regulator
said on Friday 19.945 billion barrels of oil equivalent (boe)
would be offered under its Round One tender as the country seeks
to lure over $50 billion in investment through 2018 to stem
long-sliding production.
The Round One tender comprises a total of 169 blocks between
extraction and exploration, as announced in August. The National
Hydrocarbons Commission (CNH) said it would also offer 14
so-called farm-outs in 10 contracts, in which former state
monopoly Pemex partners with other firms on projects.
Round One is a key part of Mexico's energy reform, which
seeks to drive investment and expertise into the country's
long-shuttered sector and stem a decade-long slide in crude
output in Mexico, where production hovers around 2.35 million
barrels per day (bpd).
Mexico's government has said it expects to offer the first
contracts between May and September 2015.
Round One covers areas including the Chicontepec basin and
the Perdido area, as well as shallow and deep waters, the CNH
said.
(Reporting by Gabriel Stargardter and Simon Gardner)