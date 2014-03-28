MEXICO CITY, March 28 Mexico's new
telecommunications regulator IFT said on Friday it had opened a
probe into possible monopolistic practices in the country's
internet services market following a complaint, the federal
government's official gazette said.
The IFT also said it is also probing the distribution and
sales of content transmitted domestically by internet and pay
television companies.
Billionaire Carlos Slim's America Movil dominates
Mexico's telecoms market, and is a major player in internet via
its fixed line operator Telmex and mobile operator Telcel.
Broadcaster Televisa also dominates cable-based pay
television and internet services.
